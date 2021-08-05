Texas Hit With ACLU-Backed Suit In Migrant Transport Order

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Texas was hit with another suit challenging its governor's order restricting the ground transportation of migrants detained at the border just days after the Biden administration won an injunction blocking it from taking effect. If Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order GA-37 is allowed to stand, activists told a federal court Wednesday that anyone traveling through the Lone Star State will be subjected "to a unilateral state immigration enforcement regime in direct conflict with federal law." The American Civil Liberties Union's Immigrants' Rights Project attorney Spencer Amdur said that the advocacy groups are challenging the order "because it is illegal and...

