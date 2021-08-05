Bouchard Gets OK For $245M Oil Barge Fleet Sale

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 4:31 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge Thursday approved Bouchard Transportation Co.'s request to sell its oil barge fleet to a pair of creditors for more than $245 million, although the closure of part of the sale was put on hold while Bouchard considers an alternative Chapter 11 plan. At a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones approved Bouchard's asset sale after hearing the company will give creditor 507 Summit LLC until Monday afternoon to make its case for its alternative Chapter 11 plan that would see the company retain some of its fleet and turn its equity over to 507 Summit....

