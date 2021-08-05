2nd Circ. Says Ex-SocGen Exec Is No Fugitive, Can Fight Case

Law360, New York (August 5, 2021, 7:31 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday held that a lower court abused its discretion by deeming a former Societe Generale SA executive accused of Libor-rigging to be a fugitive and barring a challenge to her indictment from abroad, splitting from sister circuit rulings that found a lack of jurisdiction to hear such appeals. The nearly 4-year-old case accuses French citizen Muriel Bescond — former head of SocGen's Paris treasury desk — along with her former colleague Danielle Sindzingre of lowballing the Paris-based lender's Libor submissions to avoid reputational harm for the bank. Bescond and Sindzingre, who reside in France, have not appeared...

