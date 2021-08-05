Foreign-Born Soldiers Look To Drop Their Clearance Bias Suit

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 6:07 PM EDT) -- A group of foreign-born, naturalized soldiers on Wednesday asked a Virginia federal court to end their suit claiming that discrimination made it harder for them to be cleared for high-level positions in the U.S. Army, telling the court that the U.S. Department of Defense has changed its policies. The soldiers, who requested dismissal without prejudice, said discovery in the case revealed the cause of the delays in their security clearance requests: "longstanding discriminatory DOD policies towards individuals who entered the military through the [Military Accessions Vital to the National Interest] program." But the Defense Department has since issued new memoranda withdrawing...

