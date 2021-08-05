BoA Faces Revived PPP Loan Bias Claims From Minority Cos.

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 7:45 PM EDT) -- A few months after wiping away similar claims, Bank of America NA is back in New Jersey federal court over allegations that the financial giant acted with racial bias in refusing to support minority-owned organizations in their distribution of loans under a federal business assistance program amid the coronavirus outbreak. After losing their initial suit and then dropping an amended complaint, the father-daughter duo behind the companies filed the present action in state court in June over their efforts to distribute $100 million under the federal Paycheck Protection Program to businesses owned by minorities and women. BoA removed the case to...

