Raytheon Faces Worker's ERISA Claims After Merger

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 12:59 PM EDT) -- A retired Otis Elevator Co. worker says that since the company's merger with Raytheon Technologies, he has not been receiving his full retirement benefits, according to a lawsuit filed in Ohio federal court. The retiree, Gary D. Ashmore, said in his complaint filed Thursday that Raytheon failed to pay him for one of the two plans he participated in while working at United Technologies Corp., which owns Otis and merged with Raytheon after he retired. The failure, he said, violates the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. "Defendant Raytheon's failure to provide retirement and/or pension benefits to [Ashmore] is arbitrary and capricious, erroneous...

