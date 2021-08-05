Ex-Adidas Exec Tells High Court To Nix Wire Fraud Conviction

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 10:21 PM EDT) -- A former Adidas marketing executive told the U.S. Supreme Court that paying college athletes to steer them to Adidas-sponsored schools is not a federal crime in a petition urging the high court to overturn his conviction in New York federal prosecutors' college basketball corruption crackdown. James Gatto told the high court Thursday that federal prosecutors were stretching to turn breaking the rules of the NCAA, a voluntary association of schools, into a federal crime. At any rate, such conduct is widespread across major college sports and has been occurring for decades, he said. Even if such payments made players ineligible under...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS