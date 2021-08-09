NY Village Says 2nd Circ. Must Revisit Cayuga Bingo Decision

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A New York village has asked the Second Circuit to rethink its decision that the town couldn't block the Cayuga Nation from offering electronic bingo, saying the panel overlooked that the tribe knew many years ago that it could have challenged the village's anti-gambling ordinance but missed the chance. The Second Circuit ruled in late July that the village of Union Springs couldn't try to shut down the Cayuga Nation's electronic bingo hall, agreeing with a lower court that the federal Indian Gaming Regulatory Act prevented the village from enforcing its anti-gambling ordinance on the tribe's reservation. But the village said...

