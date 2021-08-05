Challenge To DeVos-Era Sex Assault Rule Nixed — For Now

Law360, San Francisco (August 5, 2021, 9:05 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge tossed a lawsuit Thursday brought by a high school women's group claiming the U.S. Department of Education injured them by watering down federal protections against sexual violence and harassment under the Trump administration, but it granted the group leave to file a more detailed complaint. U.S. District Judge Edward Chen said during a remote hearing Thursday that a legal challenge by The Women's Student Union — a high school group in Berkeley, Calif. — to regulations promulgated under the authority of then-Secretary Betsy DeVos implementing Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, had some "holes" that needed...

