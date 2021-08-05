Polsinelli Trims But Can't Beat Pharma Co.'s Malpractice Suit

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 9:09 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Thursday trimmed contract claims from a legal malpractice suit alleging Polsinelli PC and an ex-partner underperformed and overcharged a pharmacy and its since-convicted CEO by offloading legal work to WilmerHale for a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation and trial. In a 16-page order, U.S. District Judge Petrese B. Tucker agreed with Polsinelli that the breach of contract claims asserted by Philidor Rx Services LLC and former CEO Andrew Davenport aren't viable, because there is no provision in their flat-fee engagement agreement that third-party legal fees would be capped. "Plaintiff's complaint boils down to annoyance that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS