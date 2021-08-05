Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Obama Center Opponents Can't Halt Construction

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 9:20 PM EDT) -- Opponents of former President Barack Obama's planned $500 million presidential center in Chicago's Jackson Park can't stop its construction, an Illinois federal judge ruled Thursday, finding that their federal claims fell short of warranting a preliminary injunction.

In a one-paragraph order, U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey rejected the preliminary injunction request from Protect Our Parks Inc., the Nichols Park Advisory Council and others, turning away their latest attempt at stopping construction as they pursue claims that the government conducted too narrow an environmental review.

The judge acknowledged that a motion to dismiss from the Obama Foundation and the City of Chicago...

