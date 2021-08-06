Deutsche, Danske Accused Of Financing Terrorism Overseas

Law360, London (August 6, 2021, 4:25 AM BST) -- Hundreds of family members of Americans killed or severely injured in Afghanistan lobbed a sprawling lawsuit at Deutsche Bank, Danske Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and other financial institutions on Thursday, accusing the banks of knowingly supporting deadly terrorism campaigns for years. Deutsche Bank and several other financial institutions have been accused by the families of more than 115 U.S. servicemen killed in Afghanistan of helping al-Qaeda and its allies to raise illicit funds. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) The financial institutions helped al-Qaeda, the Haqqani Network and their allies raise, manage, secure, transfer and deploy their illicit funds, according to the 600-plus-page complaint...

