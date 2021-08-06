'Housewives' Star Can't Duck Fraud Claims Ahead Of Trial

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has refused to throw out a superseding indictment accusing "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah of telemarketing fraud, ruling that prosecutors have sufficiently alleged that she joined the conspiracy "willfully and with specific intent to defraud." Shah is accused of peddling customer contact information to telemarketing companies that then advertised bogus support services to small businesses. The reality TV personality had argued that prosecutors' case against her was built on "trickery" and "sleight of hand." But U.S. District Judge Sidney H. Stein said in his Thursday order that none of Shah's contentions survive...

