Insurer Must Defend Chemical Co. In Firefighting Foam MDL

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Crum & Forster Specialty Co. must cover its policyholder Chemicals Inc. in a firefighters' multidistrict litigation alleging personal injury over the company's toxic materials, a Texas federal judge ruled. U.S. District Judge Lee H. Rosenthal said Thursday that Chemicals showed a potential for coverage and Crum & Forster has a duty to defend it in an MDL proceeding in South Carolina federal court, rejecting Crum & Forster's bid for summary judgment. According to court records, the underlying firefighters did not mention the date when their injuries occurred. Crum & Foster has argued the policy covers bodily injury that took place only...

