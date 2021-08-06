Valeant To Pay $23M To End 'Secret' Pharmacy RICO Claims

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 5:06 PM EDT) -- Valeant Pharmaceuticals agreed Thursday to pay $23 million to end a proposed class action accusing the drug company of violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act with an alleged scheme to block its drugs from generic competition through a "secret network of captive pharmacies." A putative class of third-party payors asked a New Jersey federal judge Thursday to preliminarily approve an all-cash settlement reached with Valeant, the now-defunct mail-order pharmacy Philidor Rx Services LLC and Philidor's ex-CEO Andrew Davenport, ending claims of fraud and conspiracy in violation of the RICO Act. The proposed settlement comes after more than five years of...

