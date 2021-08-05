Ex-Private Equity Exec Gets 5 Years For Raiding Insurers

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 10:43 PM EDT) -- The former chief financial officer at private equity firm Southport Lane who admitted to a scheme to swap insurers' assets for inflated securities was sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to pay $286,328,056 in restitution Wednesday, according to a Texas federal court filing. U.S. District Judge Karen Gren Scholer also ordered former Southport Lane LP CFO Andrew Scherr into five years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Scherr and another executive were accused in May 2019 of a scheme to take over Freestone Insurance Co. and raid the coffers of other insurers using shares in overvalued funds and...

