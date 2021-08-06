McDonald's Urges End To Black Franchisees' Race Bias Suit

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 3:29 PM EDT) -- McDonald's urged an Illinois federal court to finally sink a twice-amended lawsuit lodged by two Black franchisees who claim the fast food giant subjected them and other Black franchise operators to discriminatory treatment, arguing that the altered complaint is only "cosmetically" different. In a memorandum filed Thursday, McDonald's USA LLC and McDonald's Corp. told the court that the second amended complaint, filed in July by franchisees James Byrd Jr. and Darrell Byrd, should be dismissed. It failed to fix what the court found were substantial deficiencies the first time around, according to McDonald's. "Plaintiffs' claim of a nationwide conspiracy, spanning several...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS