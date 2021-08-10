TransUnion Ruling Should Help Curb DC Consumer Claims

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 6:22 PM EDT) -- While courts in New York and California host most of the nation's class action litigation targeting food and beverage marketing, one increasingly popular jurisdiction for similar litigation remains under the radar: Washington. The U.S. Supreme Court's June decision in TransUnion LLC v. Ramirez[1] has the potential to either slow or attract more of this litigation in the local courts in the nation's capital. As explored in a new research paper we wrote with Adriana Paris, published by the U.S. Chamber Institute for Legal Reform,[2] advocacy groups are increasingly using a unique provision of the D.C.'s consumer law to advance their policy...

