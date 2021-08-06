Rent-A-Center Says Mass. AG Has Floated Deal To End Probe

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 10:08 PM EDT) -- Rent-A-Center Inc. told investors on Friday it has received an offer from Massachusetts officials to potentially settle an investigation related to the company's lease-to-own business practices, which comes amid previously disclosed probes from California and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. In a quarterly regulatory filing, Rent-A-Center said the Massachusetts attorney general sent it a civil investigative demand in 2018 that requested information about the company's "account management and certain other business practices in connection with [its] lease-to-own transactions." Rent-A-Center said the Massachusetts attorney general has more recently floated the possibility of a settlement with a June proposal calling for a "monetary...

