DOJ Scoffs At 'Predictions' Of Justices' Views On Eviction Ban

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 3:59 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration on Friday defended its new residential eviction ban as a measure to help contain the highly contagious delta variant and urged a D.C. federal judge to keep it in place because the U.S. Supreme Court has not yet directly resolved the government's authority to issue a moratorium. The U.S. Department of Justice made this argument in a brief lambasting an emergency request being sought by a group of real estate agents and property owners to immediately vacate the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Aug. 3 eviction moratorium. The Alabama Association of Realtors and others — who initially...

