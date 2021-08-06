Applied's IP Protections Come Under Fire In Criminal Trial

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 8:50 PM EDT) -- An Applied Materials executive testified in a criminal trade secret jury trial Friday against four former workers that Applied requires suppliers to sign multiple nondisclosure agreements to protect its IP but conceded during a tense cross-examination that under the agreements vendors are allowed to download and store certain confidential designs. John Geise, who is the director of Applied's business management operations, took the stand during the second week of the in-person California federal jury trial against former Applied workers Liang Chen, Donald Olgado, Wei-Yung Hsu and Robert Ewald. The trial kicked off July 27, with prosecutors telling a jury that the former...

