STL Pipeline Asks DC Circuit To Reconsider Vacating Permit

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Spire STL pipeline has urged the D.C. Circuit to reconsider its June ruling that found the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission unlawfully rubber-stamped a $286 million project in Missouri and Illinois while ignoring evidence of self-dealing by the pipeline's developer. Spire argued in a petition for rehearing filed Thursday that the court-mandated shutdown of the "vital natural gas pipeline" would leave as many as 400,000 homes and businesses in the St. Louis area without gas service this winter. Spire argues that under the D.C. Circuit's 1993 ruling in Allied-Signal, Inc. v. United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission, remand without vacatur is appropriate in...

