Judge Vacates Past Ruling In Tribal Fishing Rights Row

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal court on Friday ruled in the Lummi Nation's favor in a suit revisiting a longtime fishing rights dispute, cementing a Ninth Circuit decision that found the Native American tribe isn't encroaching on waters in other tribes' homelands. The Ninth Circuit decision made in early June, known as Lummi IV, had been itself challenged by two S'Klallam tribes in Washington state who had claimed in their petition that the Lummi Nation had continued to encroach on their waters in northwest Washington despite precedent in the case. They had argued that the Ninth Circuit got that latest call wrong, but...

