BofA Denies Giving Trader Intolerable Workload

Law360, London (August 25, 2021, 5:11 PM BST) -- Bank of America has asked whether a trader's allegation that his unmanageable workload caused a psychiatric injury was simply an attempt to paper over accusations that he had bullied a fellow employee. Ian Pearce, head of sterling credit trading, made no complaint about his workload until he sent an email in 2017 to a compliance manager, the lender said in its defense with the High Court, which has now been made public. The message was sent two days after Pearce had been accused of bullying and humiliating behavior toward a member of the sales team, according to the defense. Pearce wrote...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS