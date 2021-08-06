Judge Sanctions Feds Over Evidence In Gold King Spill Suit

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 7:42 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency deserves sanctions for losing evidence stored on iPhones and an iPad related to a major 2015 spill of toxic water from a dammed gold mine, a federal judge ruled Thursday. U.S. District Judge William Johnson will allow entities suing the EPA for allegedly causing the spill to introduce evidence of the spoliation at a trial set for next year. The EPA's alleged unintentional destruction of a dam at the Gold King Mine in August 2015 sent millions of gallons of toxic water rushing into major western rivers, including the Animas and the San Juan, and impacting...

