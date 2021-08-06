Fraud Scheme Lands Ga. Real Estate CEO 6 Years In Prison

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 4:50 PM EDT) -- An Atlanta real estate business owner was sentenced Friday to six-and-a-half years in federal prison and ordered to pay $1.6 million in restitution after he pled guilty to lying about his companies' assets and contracts in order to dupe more than a dozen investors. U.S. District Judge Steven Grimberg told 40-year-old Richard J. Randolph III his attempts to deflect blame by saying someone else lured him into the scheme and lack of true contrition didn't hold up to the evidence in the case. "This was your crime," Judge Grimberg told Randolph at the end of a 90-minute hearing in the Northern...

