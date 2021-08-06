Washington Prime Cancels Auction For Lack Of Bids

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Mall landlord Washington Prime Group has told a Texas bankruptcy court that its attempt to market its assets attracted no qualified bids, and it will instead be seeking approval for a $721 million equity-swap Chapter 11 plan by the end of the month. In a notice filed Thursday, Washington Prime said it canceled an auction that had been scheduled for Friday after it received no qualified offers before Wednesday's bid deadline. Washington Prime and dozens of affiliates filed for Chapter 11 protection on June 13, listing $3.9 billion in debt and blaming the COVID-19 pandemic's effects on the retail sector....

