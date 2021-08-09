9th Circ. Told To Toss Strip Clubs' Virus Coverage Suit

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 7:34 PM EDT) -- The temporary closures and restrictions placed on 23 strip clubs during the coronavirus pandemic don't amount to physical loss that would trigger insurance coverage, a Lloyd's of London syndicate has said in its brief asking the Ninth Circuit not to revive the clubs' California federal lawsuit. While the strip clubs and an "adult superstore" — led by Rialto Pockets Inc. — argued in their opening brief in June that coverage should be provided for loss of use, Beazley Underwriting Ltd. said Friday that argument would lead to "absurd results." "This interpretation creates absurd results, leading to coverage for, as example, reductions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS