How SPACs Are Evolving, And What To Expect Next

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 11:27 AM EDT) -- The special purpose acquisition company revolution is giving way to SPAC evolution. While special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, activity continues at a historically high rate, new challenges have arisen, including a decline in the availability of private investment in public equity, or PIPE, capital in SPACs. We expect to see continued adjustments and adaptations as circumstances change. Of course, the critical backdrop to future developments will be the extent to which SPAC transactions are successful for investors. At this time, notwithstanding regulatory and legal issues, intense competition for merger and acquisition targets, and other uncertainties, there is still very strong — though apparently declining — investor demand...

