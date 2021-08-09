Uber Defeats Cab Cos.' $122M Antitrust Suit At 1st Circ.

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 12:47 PM EDT) -- Uber Technologies Inc. did not run afoul of Massachusetts' consumer protection statute when it entered the market in 2013, the First Circuit said Friday, rejecting a suit by cab companies who say the ride-sharing giant cost them more than $122 million through unfair and illegal practices. The three-judge panel's opinion upheld a lower court ruling that Uber had not acted egregiously when it started operating in the state before the Legislature passed regulations for transportation network companies. U.S District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton noted in his 2019 ruling that Uber had the express blessing to operate from public officials, and its...

