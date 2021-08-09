FTC Urges Enforcement Of $120.2M Sanctuary Belize Ruling

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 6:58 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has urged a Maryland federal judge to enforce a $120.2 million judgment against the operators of purported luxury development Sanctuary Belize, despite a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that guts the agency's restitution power, saying the ruling hasn't altered the litigation's outcome. Despite the high court's decision in AMG Capital Management LLC v. FTC, which found that the agency cannot recover restitution under Section 13(b) of the FTC Act, U.S. District Judge Peter J. Messitte's orders remain in effect and enforceable against Andris Pukke, Peter Baker and Luke Chadwick, the three primary individual defendants who ran the...

