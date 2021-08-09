Norwegian Can Require Vaccine Passports In Fla., For Now

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 2:27 PM EDT) -- Norwegian Cruise Lines can ask customers for proof of COVID-19 vaccinations before they are allowed on board a ship after a Florida federal judge stopped the state from enforcing a law banning the request. U.S. District Judge Kathleen M. Williams on Sunday said public health will be jeopardized if the cruise line is forced to suspend its vaccination requirement, while state officials cannot show it would be hurt in allowing the cruise line to make the request. Without being able to require proof of vaccination, Norwegian Cruise Lines could see its reputation suffer if passengers become sick, or it could be...

