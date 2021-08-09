Black Woman-Owned Arbitration Firm Recruits Veteran Talent

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 3:08 PM EDT) -- The first Black female-owned dispute resolution firm, Alterity Resolution Services LLC, has launched in Atlanta with a slew of veteran recruits to its expert panel, including a Hogan Lovells partner, a former in-house attorney at Wachovia Corp. and ex-state appellate judges, the firm announced Monday. Alterity's expert panel includes 15 attorneys and judges with a diversity of backgrounds. The firm said it "operates under the conviction that more diverse teams contribute to an inclusive environment and produce superior results." Alterity founder and CEO Marcie Dickson said in a Monday statement that one of the firm's "primary goals is to make dispute...

