Erie Insurance Virus MDL Can Move Ahead

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 2:33 PM EDT) -- Businesses that couldn't get Erie Insurance to cover their pandemic-related losses should file a consolidated complaint in a Pittsburgh-based multidistrict litigation — or else face the possibility of being denied leave to amend if their cases are dismissed, a Pennsylvania federal judge said. U.S. District Judge Mark R. Hornak, chief judge for Pennsylvania's Western District, said that despite a number of state and federal appellate courts that could weigh in on whether the pandemic and its associated closure orders should be covered by Erie, he'd grant the parties' wishes to proceed and let the plaintiffs file a consolidated amended complaint....

