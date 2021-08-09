Linklaters Pulls In FCPA Ace From Quinn Emanuel

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 5:04 PM EDT) -- Linklaters LLP has swiped a veteran former prosecutor from Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, enticing the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act pro with its global footprint amid an expected wave of anti-bribery enforcement. Richard C. Smith joins as a partner in the Washington, D.C., office of Linklaters' dispute resolution practice, where he'll work on transnational probes and litigation with the help of lawyers around the world. The London-based firm attracted Smith with its offices in 21 countries, he told Law360 during an interview Monday. "Linklaters is an ideal place to be in order to provide best-in-class advice to clients from a...

