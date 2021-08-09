US Fines Tech Co. $6.6M For Alleged Export Violations

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration issued a $6.6 million fine against a California technology firm Monday, settling allegations that the company made software sales to customers in China, Russia and elsewhere without proper government approval. Documents published by the U.S. Department of State laid out a settlement with Keystone Technologies Inc., which uncovered potential export violations over several years after the government raised concerns about its sales of specialty software used to test radar equipment. The deal assesses a $6.6 million civil penalty against Keysight, with $2.5 million of that suspended so long as the company spends those funds shoring up its export...

