Senate Dems Put Path To Citizenship In Reconciliation Plan

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Senate Democrats are looking to create a citizenship pathway for millions of undocumented immigrants through the budget reconciliation process, according to the $3.5 trillion reconciliation plan released Monday. In a document instructing lawmakers on how to draft the legislation, the Senate Budget Committee called on the Judiciary Committee to include "lawful permanent status for qualified immigrants" in their piece of the text, which is due around Sept. 15. "The Budget Committee's objective was to provide instructions that allow every major program proposed by President Biden to receive robust funding," the plan says. In his first few months in office, President Joe...

