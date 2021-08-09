Kirkland Reps Hines On $750M Commercial Real Estate Fund

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 5:17 PM EDT) -- Hines, with assistance from Kirkland & Ellis, has launched a $750 million fund that will invest in various sectors of U.S. commercial real estate, the Texas-based investment firm announced Monday. The fund, Hines U.S. Property Partners, will look for opportunities in industrial, office, residential, mixed-use, self-storage and life sciences properties in major U.S. markets, Hines Interests LP said. The fund will also in part seek to invest in energy-efficient properties. "As real estate continues its transformation into a service, we believe investors are finding increased value to work directly with large scale operators who can bring innovation, flexibility and simplicity for...

