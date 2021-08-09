Claims Court Bars VA Medical Supply Deal Transfer To DOD

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 7:18 PM EDT) -- A Court of Federal Claims judge barred the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs from transferring billions of dollars of medical supply contracts to another agency in a decision released Monday, saying its transfer plan lacked any rational basis. The VA's proposal to transfer the procurement of supplies from its medical/surgical prime vendor, or MSPV, contracts to similar Defense Logistics Agency contracts was arbitrary and capricious and violated the Administrative Procedure Act, or APA, Judge David A. Tapp said in a July 30 opinion unsealed on Monday, issuing a permanent injunction to protesters Medline Industries Inc. and Concordance Healthcare Solutions LLC....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS