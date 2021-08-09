Oil And Gas Groups Want Say In Trump Pipeline Permit Fight

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 3:46 PM EDT) -- Oil and gas groups are looking to join a fight over what conservationists charge was an eleventh-hour revamp of a key Clean Water Act permit by the Trump administration, arguing in Montana federal court that the outcome of the case will directly affect their interests. The American Gas Association, the American Petroleum Institute and other groups asked to join the proceedings Friday, saying that they and their members are the primary users of the CWA permit that allows streamlined pipeline approvals. The permit, known as Nationwide Permit 12, was reissued in January, just days before the end of the Trump administration....

