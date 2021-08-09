DOJ Concerned About T-Mobile's Planned Network Shutdown

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has sent letters to T-Mobile and Dish raising concerns that the planned shutdown of a legacy T-Mobile network could leave the mobile phone customers Dish acquired from Sprint without service. Dish included a copy of the letter Monday in its quarterly filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, saying it arrived after the company asked the DOJ to intervene when T-Mobile moved up the planned shutdown of its legacy 3G network from July 2023 to January next year. A settlement agreement reached in 2019 allowed T-Mobile to move ahead with its planned purchase of Sprint...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS