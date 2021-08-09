Cuomo Ethics Atty Resigns After Harsh Diary Quoted By AG

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 8:13 PM EDT) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's chief ethics counsel said Monday that "it was impossible to continue working" for him, confirming that she resigned last week after the state attorney general's report corroborated misconduct she suspected was willful and had written about in scathing diary entries last March. Gov. Andrew Cuomo's chief ethics counsel confirmed to Law360 on Monday that she had resigned following the New York attorney general's finding that Cuomo had sexually harassed multiple women. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Julia Pinover Kupiec, former special counsel and executive chamber ethics officer, told Law360 she had to resign after the attorney general's report confirmed...

