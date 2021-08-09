ICE, Fla. Detainees Move Toward Settlement In COVID-19 Suit

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Migrants who sued U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement over inadequate COVID-19 protocols have asked a Florida federal judge to approve a settlement agreement with key measures to better protect individuals in ICE detention centers, including "unlimited soap" and vaccines. The migrants requested preliminary approval of the settlement, first announced in April, on Friday, and said that the terms of the agreement were reached after extensive and vigorous negotiations between the various involved parties. That included a year's worth of evidentiary hearings, witness testimony, class certification proceedings, and other measures, the migrants said. If approved, the settlement would require ICE to follow...

