SC Fed. Court Told County's Road Repair Fee Is Illegal Tax

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina county and its lawmakers were hit Monday with a proposed federal class action alleging the county's annual $50 road repair levy on vehicle owners is unconstitutional and violates a state Supreme Court ruling issued in June. Horry County has raised roughly $17 million annually from its road repair fee, according to a complaint in federal court.(AP Photo/John Raoux) Horry County residents Robert LaMaire and Crystal Goings told the U.S. District Court in South Carolina that the county and its council are violating their due process rights by charging the road maintenance fees. The two residents and the proposed class are...

