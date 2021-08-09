Zimmer Hip Implant Suit Tossed Over Expert Opinion

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has handed Zimmer Inc. a win in the first bellwether trial in multidistrict litigation alleging its hip prosthetics are faulty, after finding that the plaintiff's expert witness's opinion is unreliable and inadmissible. In an order filed Friday, U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty granted Zimmer's motion for summary judgment in Tamma Nutting's suit, saying without the expert opinion of biomedical engineer Mari Truman, Nutting can't show that any alleged defect in the hip prosthetic caused her injuries. According to the complaint, Nutting had a total hip replacement of her right hip, in which her surgeon used...

