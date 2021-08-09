FCC Again Accepting Some New Users In 5.9 GHz Band

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 8:21 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission will begin accepting new licensees in the upper portion of the 5.9 GHz band, which the commission split between intelligent transport services and unlicensed wireless traffic in 2020. The agency said Friday that it will "resume the acceptance and processing of [intelligent transportation system] applications requesting channels in the 5895-5925 MHz portion of the band" but that they will not be allowed in the lower portion of the band, per the 2020 rule. In December 2019, the FCC imposed a freeze on new ITS licenses in the 5.9 GHz band in order to stabilize the 5.9 GHz...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS