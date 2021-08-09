Freshfields Snags MoFo Privacy Partner In Silicon Valley

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP announced Monday that it has nabbed a partner from Morrison & Foerster LLP to join its growing Silicon Valley office and co-lead its data privacy and security group. Christine Lyon, who had been a partner at Morrison & Foerster for 22 years, will serve as co-head of Freshfields' global data privacy and security group. U.K.-based Giles Pratt and Germany-based Norbert Nolte are the other co-heads of the group. Lyon works with multinational companies, spanning myriad industries including life sciences and technology, to form privacy and data protection strategies and compliance programs for new products, as well as...

