Wishbone App Maker Shakes Data Breach Suit, For Now

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 10:41 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday tossed a proposed class action over a massive data breach that hit social media app Wishbone, finding that the plaintiff had failed to adequately counter the app maker's assertion that the incident had exposed only "essentially useless" information. Former Wishbone user Connor Burns sued the app's maker, Mammoth Media Inc., last year following the disclosure of a data breach that leaked the personal information of 40 million users, most of whom were teenagers. Burns, who downloaded the app as a 14-year-old in 2016, alleged that the theft of his data opened him up to identity theft...

