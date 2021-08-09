Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wishbone App Maker Shakes Data Breach Suit, For Now

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 10:41 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday tossed a proposed class action over a massive data breach that hit social media app Wishbone, finding that the plaintiff had failed to adequately counter the app maker's assertion that the incident had exposed only "essentially useless" information. 

Former Wishbone user Connor Burns sued the app's maker, Mammoth Media Inc., last year following the disclosure of a data breach that leaked the personal information of 40 million users, most of whom were teenagers. Burns, who downloaded the app as a 14-year-old in 2016, alleged that the theft of his data opened him up to identity theft...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!