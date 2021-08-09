Hilary Swank Settles ERISA Suit Against Health Plan Leaders

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 9:35 PM EDT) -- Actress Hilary Swank has settled a lawsuit accusing the leaders of her union's health insurance plan of violating federal benefits law by mislabeling her endometriosis treatment as coverage-ineligible "infertility treatment," according to documents filed in federal court Monday. U.S. District Judge John Kronstadt officially closed the book on the case in an order docketed Monday, indicating he'd processed the joint notice of settlement that Swank and the SAG-AFTRA Health Plan's board of trustees filed Friday. The details of the settlement were not disclosed. Swank hit the SAG-AFTRA plan's leadership with the suit in September, calling the plan's stance on ovarian cyst...

