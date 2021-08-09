Long Beach Escapes Calif. Grocers' Pandemic Pay Challenge

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 9:29 PM EDT) -- With a union's help, Long Beach, California, dodged a lawsuit by a grocers' association challenging a city ordinance that bumped pay for frontline grocery store workers, as a federal judge agreed Monday to dismiss the case that had gone to the Ninth Circuit. In an order, U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II granted motions to dismiss by Long Beach and United Food and Commercial Workers Local 324, respectively, agreeing that the California Grocers Association had failed to state claims that the ordinance was unconstitutional and that federal labor law preempted it. "CGA's argument relies on an overly broad interpretation of the...

